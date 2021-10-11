Fall tradition is back! The annual Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off

A fall tradition is back in the Peninsula: The annual world pumpkin weigh off championship kicks off Monday morning.

Farmers will be showing up with pumpkins expected to weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

To give you an idea of how large that is, the average midsize 4-door sedan weighs about 3,000 pounds.

Organizers say last year's winning pumpkin grew to more than 2,300 pounds.



There is prize money offered to the top 20 winners. and even more money offered for special prizes.

After a year of cancelled and altered COVID-19 events, organizers of the event say they are happy to welcome everyone back.

"We want everyone to be as safe as possible, wear your mask, be vaccinated," said Cameron Palmer, the weigh-off chairman.

He added: "It is a lot of fun and its a memorable time for big adults and little kids as well."

First place wins $9 for every pounds. So, if you have a 2,000-pound pumpkin, you're getting an $18,000 check.

Advertisement

If you win and also break the pumpkin weigh-off record of 2700 pounds, you'll win $30,000.

