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Fallen tree downs powerlines in SF, delays Muni line

Published  May 9, 2026 4:26pm PDT
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Bay City News
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The downed tree caused the San Francisco Fire Department to close Church Street between Cesar Chavez Street and 26th Street after the tree fell at about 1 p.m.

The Brief

    • The downed tree caused the San Francisco Fire Department to close Church Street between Cesar Chavez Street and 26th Street after the tree fell at about 1 p.m.
    • Power for 27 customers was shut off by PG&E while repairs were being made.

SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic was closed to vehicles and pedestrians on a portion of Church Street in San Francisco's Mission District on Saturday after a tree fell onto power lines.

What we know:

The downed tree caused the San Francisco Fire Department to close Church Street between Cesar Chavez Street and 26th Street after the tree fell at about 1 p.m.

Power for 27 customers was shut off by PG&E while repairs were being made.

The response:

Crews from the utility and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency responded to clear the tree.

Traffic was closed in both directions while the tree blocked the J Muni line.

The SFMTA said in an alert that the line was clear to resume normal service at about 3:15 p.m.

The Source: San Francisco Fire Department

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