Fallen tree downs powerlines in SF, delays Muni line
SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic was closed to vehicles and pedestrians on a portion of Church Street in San Francisco's Mission District on Saturday after a tree fell onto power lines.
What we know:
The downed tree caused the San Francisco Fire Department to close Church Street between Cesar Chavez Street and 26th Street after the tree fell at about 1 p.m.
Power for 27 customers was shut off by PG&E while repairs were being made.
The response:
Crews from the utility and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency responded to clear the tree.
Traffic was closed in both directions while the tree blocked the J Muni line.
The SFMTA said in an alert that the line was clear to resume normal service at about 3:15 p.m.
The Source: San Francisco Fire Department