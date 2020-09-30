Famed Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa County wiped out by Glass Fire

article

A three-star Michelin destination in Napa is the latest structural casualty in the devastating Glass Fire that has devoured 48,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The Restaurant at Meadowood, also known as TRAM, was reduced to rubble in the wildfire that sparked in Napa County on Sunday. According to Insider, all that is left are two brick fireplaces and stone stairs leading to the entrance of the restaurant.

Head chef Christopher Kostow wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, "We are all torn apart."

"A Eulogy is deserved, and will be given in due time...for now, I want to thank all of the TRAMily that have ever graced this magical space—and all of the guests over the years who have enjoyed the efforts of these multitudes," he continued.

Kostow told Insider that there are plans to start over and rebuild.

Advertisement

"Napa Valley and California have seen their share of challenges and have always demonstrated a resiliency that others emulate," he told the publication. "The important thing right now is to protect lives and property, and address the bigger issue of climate change."

Guests and staff at Meadowood evacuated the property on Sunday before flames reached the five-star luxury resort the next morning, the East Bay Times reports.

By the time firefighters arrived, TRAM which sits on the 250-acre property was already immersed in flames.

