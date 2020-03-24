Family brilliantly recreates Disney theme attractions while sheltering in place

As folks seek ways to keep busy and entertained during shelter-in-place orders, one family in Utah has elevated it to another level, creating their own magical theme park, à la Disneyland.

The Thornock family has colorfully reenacted popular disney ride attractions, including the Haunted Mansion, which Julie Thornock posted onto Facebook on Monday.

Family members acted out ghostly scenes with spooky characters and music, and they pulled out all kinds of Halloween decorations for the Disney attraction remake.

Their new-found hobby began last week, when the Thornock family transformed several rooms of their home to recreate Disney’s popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride.

The experience included a ride on a sled that moved through the house, passed several pirate scenes and even a thrilling roller coaster slide down a staircase. Family members got dressed up in pirate attire. They all, including the pet dog, had roles as cast members.

Video of the now viral production was posted on Facebook with the caption, “Yo ho yo ho a quarantine’s life for me! Making our own Disney Magic while Disneyland is closed. 😊 Disneyland staycation.”

Since it was shared on social media last Friday, the post has received more than 67K likes from around the world, with many people praising the Thornocks for their creativity and for making the most of these challenging times.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.