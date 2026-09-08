The Brief Chantel Brooks, 37, of Fairfield, was last seen on surveillance video 52 days ago. Authorities say her disappearance may involve foul play, though local and federal investigators have not released information about a suspect or person of interest. Her family and neighbors suspect her abusive boyfriend may be linked to her disappearance, and anyone with information is urged to call police.



For the loved ones of Chantel Brooks, it has been a long and painful summer. The 37-year-old woman from Fairfield was last seen on surveillance video 52 days ago. Since then, there have been no reported sightings, and police say the case may involve foul play.

The family has a lot of questions, and they do not intend to give up searching for answers.

Last seen leaving job in San Francisco

What we know:

Brooks was last seen in the early morning hours of July 17. She left her job at the Hotel La Nain in San Francisco, drove to a Walgreens store near her Fairfield home, and has not been seen since.

"We have some thoughts in our minds based on just what we're hearing right now," her brother, Kevin Robinson, said on Monday. "We don't want to step on the investigation, but we do want answers ASAP, like, this is crazy."

Surveillance cameras captured Chantel Brooks arriving at and leaving her job at a hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Family questions relationship of missing Fairfield woman

The backstory:

Robinson added that the family is hearing information related to her last relationship.

Neighbors also noticed changes prior to her disappearance.

"She wasn't herself anymore," neighbor Eileen said last month. "She never like, got dressed up or anything. And then we started hearing him and her fighting a lot, to where the room would shake."

Search continues for missing Chantel Brooks

What you can do:

Local and federal investigators have not released information about a suspect or person of interest. Neighbors and family say her boyfriend was abusive to her and other women.

If you have information about her disappearance, you are urged to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300, or email the Fairfield Police Investigations Division at case26-7208@fairfield.ca.gov. The anonymous tip line is (707)428-7600.