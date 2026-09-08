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Chantel Brooks' family pushes for answers after her disappearance of 52 days

By
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Persons
Published September 8, 2026 11:00 AM PDT
Published September 8, 2026 11:00 AM PDT
Family of missing Chantel Brooks pushes for answers
Family of missing Chantel Brooks pushes for answers

Family of missing Chantel Brooks pushes for answers

Investigators have spent more than 500 hours searching for a missing Fairfield woman in a case where police now suspect foul play.

The Brief

    • Chantel Brooks, 37, of Fairfield, was last seen on surveillance video 52 days ago.
    • Authorities say her disappearance may involve foul play, though local and federal investigators have not released information about a suspect or person of interest.
    • Her family and neighbors suspect her abusive boyfriend may be linked to her disappearance, and anyone with information is urged to call police.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - For the loved ones of Chantel Brooks, it has been a long and painful summer. The 37-year-old woman from Fairfield was last seen on surveillance video 52 days ago. Since then, there have been no reported sightings, and police say the case may involve foul play.

The family has a lot of questions, and they do not intend to give up searching for answers. 

Last seen leaving job in San Francisco

What we know:

Brooks was last seen in the early morning hours of July 17. She left her job at the Hotel La Nain in San Francisco, drove to a Walgreens store near her Fairfield home, and has not been seen since.

"We have some thoughts in our minds based on just what we're hearing right now," her brother, Kevin Robinson, said on Monday. "We don't want to step on the investigation, but we do want answers ASAP, like, this is crazy."

Surveillance cameras captured Chantel Brooks arriving at and leaving her job at a hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Family questions relationship of missing Fairfield woman 

The backstory:

Fairfield Police suspect foul play in Chantel Brooks' disappearance July 17
Fairfield Police suspect foul play in Chantel Brooks' disappearance July 17

Fairfield Police suspect foul play in Chantel Brooks' disappearance July 17

Fairfield Police announced Monday that they are reviewing investigative data from Solano, Alameda, and San Francisco counties in the sudden and suspicious disappearance of Chantel Brooks, 37, who has been missing since July 17, according to family members.

Robinson added that the family is hearing information related to her last relationship.

Neighbors also noticed changes prior to her disappearance.

"She wasn't herself anymore," neighbor Eileen said last month. "She never like, got dressed up or anything. And then we started hearing him and her fighting a lot, to where the room would shake."

Search continues for missing Chantel Brooks 

What you can do:

No suspect identified in Fairfield disappearance of Chantel Brooks
No suspect identified in Fairfield disappearance of Chantel Brooks

No suspect identified in Fairfield disappearance of Chantel Brooks

Fairfield police on Monday said they have not identified any suspect in the disappearance of Chantel Brooks despite.

Local and federal investigators have not released information about a suspect or person of interest. Neighbors and family say her boyfriend was abusive to her and other women.

If you have information about her disappearance, you are urged to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300, or email the Fairfield Police Investigations Division at case26-7208@fairfield.ca.gov. The anonymous tip line is (707)428-7600.

The Source: The information for this story came from the family and friends of Chantel Brooks of Fairfield, Calif., as well as prior information from Fairfield police.

Missing PersonsFairfield