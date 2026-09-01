Is Trump quietly working on a Yosemite land swap deal with a private developer?

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The Brief Reports have been circulating that Donald Trump has been secretly working on a land swap involving Yosemite. According to the reports, the deal would give a piece of park land to a private developer. Federal officials and the developer are blasting the reports as false.



A slew of recent headlines has been making the rounds suggesting that the Trump administration was clandestinely working to hand over a quarter-mile section of Yosemite National Park to a private developer as part of a land swap.

What they're saying:

According to the reports, the Trump administration was behind a plan to give a strip of land to Nevada-based real estate investment company Kingsbarn Realty Capital, which owns and plans to develop an 83-acre plot of land outside the western part of Yosemite.

The objective of acquiring park land would be to build a road to provide a more direct connection for park visitors to access the development.

Lawmakers react

The reports about the White House's involvement were widely circulated and triggered a warning from California Attorney General Rob Bonta who took to social media on Monday to say his office was monitoring the situation.

He also blasted the president, saying, "Our national parks belong to the people. They’re not the property of any one administration."

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also reacted, posting on social media last Friday that California won't "stand by."

"Trump is hellbent on destroying everything that is sacred and beautiful about this country. California won’t stand by while he grifts our public lands," Newsom said.

On Monday, the issue made it to the House floor, where democratic New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez, listed the proposal among actions he said that the president has taken to diminish the long-fought efforts to protect public lands.

"Today, foreign companies have spread their tentacles and sprawl unto our forests, rivers and national monuments, all in search of a quick buck. Paired together with short-sighted proposals from this Administration that include threatening to undo the Roadless Rule, eliminating the Public Lands Rule… and just recently, selling off part of Yosemite National Park to a private developer — we are in deep, deep trouble of losing what both Democrats and Republicans have long fought to conserve and protect," said Vasquez.

A labor union representing U.S. national park workers, National Federation of Federal Employees Local 465, said they were appalled to learn about the proposal.

"As stewards of Yosemite, the ceding of public lands for private interests is antithetical to what we stand for as employees of the National Park Service," the union said on social media. "The Union is incredibly concerned about the implications of this private development for the working conditions of an already overwhelmed staff, who will have to address the cultural, resource, and visitor safety ramifications of this area."

Reports are ‘false,' U.S. Department of Interior says

But according to both federal officials and the attorney representing Kingsbarn Realty Capital, the reports that Trump was pushing for the land deal were false and based on unsubstantiated information.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the NPS, issued a statement to KTVU denying that Trump had any role.

"This story relies on anonymous allegations to manufacture a political narrative that simply is not true. There has been no political pressure to reach a predetermined outcome, and claims suggesting the Department is secretly working to hand over National Park Service land to a private developer are false," the Interior Department said.

Kingsbarn attorney Lanny Davis confirmed that there were ongoing discussions with the National Park Service on a land swap, but he also refuted the assertion that the Trump administration was part of the negotiations.

"Trump and politics had nothing to do with it," said Davis, who described himself as a lifelong progressive, pro-environment Democrat.

Road access

The attorney explained that the land would be acquired to allow his client a 700-foot access to a road, which would save a 45-minute drive to the entrance to Yosemite.

He called it a solution that was "environmentally advantageous." And as for how it would affect the park or its visitors, "This small road has no impact on Yosemite at all — none," he said.

According to a statement from Kingsbarn issued to KTVU, the company has been in negotiations with the park service to gain access to Big Flat Oak Road, which is located a few hundred feet from its property, known as Hazel Green Ranch.

"The current access to the property is through approximately 11 miles of forestry roads located in the Stanislaus National Forest adjacent to the park," the company’s statement said. "Kingsbarn believes that future visitors to Hazel Green Ranch would be better served to enter the property from Big Flat Oak Road for safety reasons, convenience, and as an environmentally superior alternative to the property’s current access route."

The property is still quite a distance from the areas of the park that are most frequented by the millions of annual visitors Yosemite receives, Kingsbarn said, adding that even if the access road is approved, the property would be about a 45-minute drive to the Valley floor.

Lanny said that as part of the proposed plan, Hazel Green would pay to build and maintain the road, all in accordance with federal, state and local regulations.

Adding to Yosemite lodging

What we don't know:

It’s still uncertain what type of development will go up at Hazel Green Ranch.

But the company said it feels the "highest and best use" would be to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly development that includes a lodge and cabins, a complex similar to what was previously operated on the land.

SEE ALSO: Mount Diablo faces oil drilling threat as part of Trump administration's aggressive energy push

Kingsbarn also noted that its development would help address a lodging shortage for visitors to the popular, world-renowned tourist destination, saying it would help alleviate "Yosemite's overburdened lodging market."

Land swap

The company said it initially approached the park service with a request to be granted an easement to access the road.

But it was advised that ultimately, a more favorable deal would be an exchange in which the park land would be swapped for "an environmentally sensitive property of choice" in California, noting that the parcel proposed for the exchange is less than two acres.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if that property has already been identified.

Lanny said the proposed road plan would be a win-win.

"It is good for the environment, keeps cars off the Forest Service roads, and helps ease congestion in, and around Yosemite National Park," the attorney said, adding, "Clearly, these benefits are in the public interest."

The Interior Department said that no final decision has been made and that any land swap is subject to federal rules, which includes environmental review and a public notification process.

"If a proposal advances, the Department will follow established procedures to ensure appropriate coordination, transparency and public involvement consistent with federal law," the agency said, adding, "Anonymous speculation does not change those facts."

Davis repeatedly blasted the reports about Trump's involvement, saying that while the NPS is part of the executive branch of the federal government, there has been no contact or communication with the White House on this proposal.

"Any headline or reporting alluding to President Trump or the White House’s involvement in this project or my activities is false and it should be retracted. Lies," Davis said.

KTVU reached out to Bonta’s office about the questions surrounding Trump's role in the land swap plan. A spokesperson responded by saying that the Attorney General had nothing to share beyond his earlier statement that was posted to X.

We also contacted Congressman Vasquez, requesting any additional comment, but have not yet heard back.

Half Dome view in Yosemite National Park of California, United States on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)