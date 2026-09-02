Woman went on date with man posing as 49er in romance fraud

The Brief A woman who dated a man now accused by the federal government of posing as a 49er as part of a $1.3-million romance scam has come forward to shed light on what happened to her. During their first date, Rachel Anderson said something felt off with Daejon Love, who told her his name was "John Prince." Federal prosecutors allege Love spent years posing as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and wealthy Swiss real estate investor to gain the trust of women he met through dating apps before pitching bogus investment opportunities.



A woman who dated a man now accused by the federal government of posing as a 49er as part of a $1.3-million romance scam has come forward to shed light on what happened to her.

‘Something felt off’

What they're saying:

Rachel Anderson told KPTV in Oregon that she went on a 2024 date with 35-year-old Daejon Love, whom the Department of Justice alleged conned more than two dozen women while posing as a San Francisco 49ers player and a wealthy businessman.

Anderson said she met Love on a dating app, and he told her that his name was "John Prince." She said he claimed to be a Swiss real estate developer.

During their first date, Anderson said something felt off.

"He said, 'I'm very intentional and efficient when it comes to dating, and if I pursue you, you will be the only one I pursue. I need someone who has been around money, who understands that, you know, these things aren't luxuries to me. This is just my normal life,'" Anderson said. "Within five minutes, I decided I wasn't gonna see him again."

The woman did not specify to the news station whether she gave Love money.

Arrest by FBI

The backstory:

Love was arrested by the FBI last week. He was charged in U.S. District Court in Oregon on Aug. 17 with two counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors allege Love spent years posing as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and wealthy Swiss real estate investor to gain the trust of women he met through dating apps before pitching bogus investment opportunities.

Investigators say Love worked with an alleged 18-year-old accomplice, Taylor Chan, who pretended to be his financial adviser.

Together, the federal government alleges, they conned more than two dozen women in California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho out of $1.3 million.

Court records show that Love is being represented by the Idaho Federal Defender, who did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Love was arrested in Boise, Idaho.

Records show that Love will be transported to Oregon, where the alleged crimes took place, for further court proceedings.