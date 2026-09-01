Berkeley restaurant manager detained by federal immigration agents at airport

The Brief Ivan "Sergio" Chapparo, who has worked at the Oceanview Diner on Fourth Street for more than six years, was detained last Friday as he was boarding a flight to Las Vegas from a Bay Area airport. Friends stated that Chapparo, a father of three, does not have immigration documents and is being held in a detention facility. Coworkers and customers noted his absence immediately, sharing that his detention has created heightened fear within the local community.



A beloved supervisor at a Berkeley restaurant is in federal custody following an immigration detention at a local airport, leaving his family, colleagues, and regular customers pleading for answers.

Ivan "Sergio" Chapparo, who has worked at the Oceanview Diner on Fourth Street for more than six years, was detained last Friday as he was boarding a flight to Las Vegas at either Oakland or San Francisco International Airport.

Friends stated that Chapparo, a father of three, does not have immigration documents and is being held in a detention facility.

Oceanview Diner worker detained by ICE

Local perspective:

Chapparo was recently promoted to early morning shift supervisor at the Fourth Street breakfast and brunch spot. Restaurant co-owner Will Bishop described him as having a friendly, engaging personality who connects naturally with people.

"Very friendly and engaging personality. Good with customers, good with all people. Just one of those people you naturally want to talk to," Bishop said.

Coworkers and customers noted his absence immediately, sharing that his detention has created heightened fear within the local community.

"I think it's creating a lot of fear for the community," said friend Shawna Jones. "And other coworkers and colleagues and in general, everybody, we're just a little bit heightened by what has happened, that it's so close to home."

To assist with his legal costs, Jones set up a GoFundMe page to support Chapparo’s defense fund.

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Federal immigration tactics shift to airports

Big picture view:

According to Santa Clara University immigration law expert Professor Evangeline Abriel, federal immigration enforcement has increasingly shifted away from daily street arrests toward operations inside airports.

Abriel noted that airport arrests allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to operate with less public pushback, though agents maintain authority to make arrests based on specific factors, including appearance, accent, or presence in certain locations.

Abriel added that these arrests have led to a significant increase in habeas corpus petitions filed in federal district courts.

Legal experts advise that if someone is detained by federal agents, contacting the Rapid Response Network immediately can assist in securing prompt legal representation.

Awaiting ICE response

The other side:

KTVU reached out to federal immigration officials regarding Chapparo's case.

Officials requested additional identifying information, which was provided, but a response remains pending.