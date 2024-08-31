San Jose family home destroyed by fire, looted three times

A South Bay family lost their home, which they've had since 1990, in a devastating fire. In the days that followed, the owner's daughter and son said thieves looted the home multiple times.

"This was our family room at one point. This is where we used to have our Christmas tree. This is where we used to spend a lot of our time," Chris Saplala said with a heavy heart as he walked from room to room.

Remnants of what "was," were visible everywhere. Debris and broken glass fill each room.

"It's honestly devastating, the only home I've ever seen, I've ever known. I grew up in this house," said Saplala.

On August 22, around 8 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the home. Saplala's mother and a tenant named Eddy, who did not want his last name given, were in their bedrooms upstairs when the fire broke out.

Eddy said heavy smoke billowed from the garage. He became emotional when he spoke about the incident.

"I'm sorry. It's hard. I'm trying to keep my head up. I have my moments," he said. Eddy said he escaped through the second floor window and climbed down the roof with the help of a passerby.

"The fear that was going through my mind, I really thought I was going to die," said Eddy. After he got outside, he and another passerby helped rescue his landlord.

But two family pets, a dog and a cat, died from their injuries. A third pet, a dog named Lucky, survived with burn wounds that required surgery.

"Things are replaceable. But our family pets are a big loss to me," said the homeowner's daughter, Cynthia Bala.

Adding to the devastating loss, Bala said her family home has been looted 3 times since the fire. Items stolen included her mother's jewelry, purses, and power tools.



"We don't understand why they keep taking from a family that has nothing left. It's pretty heartless," said Bala. The fire also destroyed two of the family's vehicles and damaged a third.

Despite the fire and the lootings, Eddy was thankful that he, his landlord, Mary, and her dog survived.

"I'm just happy to be alive. I'm happy Mary's alive. I'm happy Lucky made it," said Eddy. The family has now installed surveillance cameras as a response to the lootings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this point, the family tells me it's unclear what their homeowner's insurance will cover. The family has started a GoFundMe to help rebuild their home.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

