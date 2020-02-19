Family heartbroken after 15-year-old pedestrian killed in Santa Clara crosswalk

A family in the South Bay is heartbroken after their loved one was killed while crossing the street. The victim was 15-year-old Isaiah Pacheco who was a freshman at Santa Clara High School. Witnesses told police the teen did not yield to traffic and a car hit him.

It happened Sunday at the busy intersection of Agnew Road and Lafayette Street in Santa Clara. Pacheco lives around the corner and was headed to a friend's house not too far away. His family said he was in the crosswalk when he was struck and killed.

“I just don't understand how this could have happened,” said Isaiah’s Father Ruben Pacheco. “He was a really good boy and I’m not just saying that because he was my son.”

Ruben Pacheco is coming to grips with losing his son Isaiah who he called his everything.

“I don't really have a life anymore,” said Pacheco. “He was my life. He was everything positive in my life and now it’s gone.”

Police said around 9:20 p.m. Pacheco was heading westbound crossing Agnew when a black-colored Honda Accord driving southbound on Lafayette struck him. Pacheco died on impact.

Witnesses told police the Honda had the green light and Pacheco crossed against the "Do Not Walk” sign.

“He knows how busy this street is,” said Ruben Pacheco. “He knows how fast the traffic is flying through here. I just don't see him doing something stupid like that.”

The family called the intersection dangerous and not well lit and they have questions. How far was Pacheco in the crosswalk? One witness said he was almost to the other side. How fast was the Honda Accord going?

“I just don't see how they didn't see him,” said Isaiah’s Godfather Marques Shintaku. “I would think there would be at least skid marks.”

A circle marks where Pacheco’s shoes were found 40 feet away from the crosswalk. The family was told traffic cameras did not capture the accident.

Pacheco was known as a Mama’s boy who rarely left the house. The family wonders if either the driver or Pacheco was distracted at the time.

“Just pay attention,” said Shintaku. “You can have fun anywhere. For the kids that do live here, they have seen so many tragedies on this street and on these train tracks.”

A candlelight vigil was held earlier this week with many of Pacheco’s classmates and teachers in attendance. The school district issued a statement and said grief counselors will be on hand when school resumes next week.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for funeral costs:

Police said the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

