Family narrowly escapes shooting in Oakland's Tuxedo neighborhood

A family narrowly escaped injury in a frightening weekend shooting in the city's Tuxedo neighborhood, neighbors said.

Several bullets struck the front window of a home on Saturday afternoon on E. 32nd Street, one block south of I-580.

A young child was inside the house at the time of that shooting.

One neighbor was working at home on her computer when she heard the sound of gunfire.

"At first we heard the gunshots," Joyce Huang said. "I was thinking about fireworks but they continued on and off, more than 10 shots."



A neighbor took photos of a man and a woman running away from the home, moments after the shooting.

Oakland police have not announced any arrests.



