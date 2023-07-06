Family of 14 rescued on Lake Sonoma, sheriff says

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies rescued a family of 14 stranded on Lake Sonoma.

The sheriff's office said the family was stuck on a boat that broke down Sunday for two hours.

They didn't have cell service, but flagged down a patrol boat to get help.

"They were very happy to see us!" tweeted the sheriff's office.

Photos shared to Twitter showed the family being taken by authorities to a public ramp.

