Family of 14 rescued on Lake Sonoma, sheriff says

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sonoma County
A family stranded on Lake Sonoma was rescued Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies rescued a family of 14 stranded on Lake Sonoma.

The sheriff's office said the family was stuck on a boat that broke down Sunday for two hours.

They didn't have cell service, but flagged down a patrol boat to get help.

"They were very happy to see us!" tweeted the sheriff's office.

Photos shared to Twitter showed the family being taken by authorities to a public ramp.

