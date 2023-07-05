Family of missing Yosemite hiker Hayden Klemenok speak out on son's disappearance

article

The search for a Bay Area backpacker who went missing Sunday in Yosemite National Park remains ongoing.

A friend wrote on Facebook that 24-year-old Hayden Klemenok was hiking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall and entered the Chilnualna Creek around 2 p.m. where he went to cool his head in the water before slipping and falling into the rapids.

The Petaluma native was originally in a group of seven before they split up. Michelle Klemenok, Hayden's mother, said three of the seven went back to the base where they had pitched their tents whereas the remaining four, including Hayden, went to the Falls.

"Hayden, somehow, slipped…and the next thing everyone knows…they look over, and he was in the water…and the area…is not necessarily a rough, horrible area… the three of them that were left….they did what they could do…it's horrible terrain," said Michelle.

The Klemenoks went with a park ranger Tuesday morning as part of search-and-rescue efforts and intend on doing so again Thursday morning. However, because of the recent snowbelt, park officials are limited in their search until the water recedes, saying the water is too rough and not all areas are accessible.

Michelle said while he's not necessarily "an experienced hiker," he's hiked before and is "extremely, physically fit, and a lifelong athlete," and exercises daily.

"[Hayden] is clear, and healthy, and strong," said Michelle.

Hayden is the fourth youngest out of five. His family says he and his friends arrived to

Hayden had recently graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Business Finance and was working in real estate before his disappearance.

Hayden Klemenok went missing in Yosemite National Park on July 2, 2023, park officials said.Photo: Yosemite National Park (KTVU FOX 2)

His older sister Taylor McKinnie told KTVU it's been "especially challenging" for the past couple of days for the family on "coming to terms to the situation at hand" and processing as a family, as individuals, as brothers and sisters.

Kevin Klemenok thanked those supporting the family as they search for his son, and also said until "proven otherwise," he will believe his son is alive.

"There's searching and then there's recovery. I get it, I understand it, but until I find something conclusive, I will always believe my son is alive," said Kevin.

The family has no intentions of leaving the park without knowing "something" about Hayden's whereabouts.

Park officials said Hayden was wearing a tan hat and white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

Rangers are asking anyone with more information to contact them at (209) 379-1992 or at ose_desk_officer@nps.gov. A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.