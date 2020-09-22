Family of 26-year-old man killed in Fairfield freeway shooting wants answers

The family of a man who was shot and killed on a freeway in Fairfield said they are struggling to cope with the loss and have many questions on what led to his death.

Cameron Simmons had finished his first full week as a Tesla employee in Fremont.

"He was just a person that liked to see people happy. So he brought that to every room that he entered," his father, Sheldon Simmons, said.

But tragedy struck as the 26-year-old was driving home to West Sacramento at about 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 14. Someone opened fire as he was driving his Plymouth Voyager van on eastbound Interstate 80 near Air Base Parkway in Fairfield.

"He collapsed onto a lane on the freeway," said his aunt Loren Nails-Newell.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident but has not released a description of a shooter or suspect vehicle. A possible motive also remains unknown, adding to the family's grief.

"Not knowing this piece to this puzzle is agony. It's agony," said Nails-Newell.

His family is also heartbroken that he will never see the lives that he helped create with his girlfriend who is supposed to deliver twins in November.

His grandmother Linda Hawkins said, "This would be the first set of children for Cameron, a boy and a girl." She added, "It's devastating. They'll never know a wonderful father."

Sheldon Simmons is devastated by the loss of his son and searching for answers in the latest deadly shooting on a Bay Area freeway.

"If he was targeted, he was targeted by someone that was just doing some senseless shooting," he said. "And he was just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP investigators at (707) 917-4491.

