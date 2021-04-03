Family of George Floyd, activists rally for police reform at Texas Capitol

Those that came together Saturday at the Texas Capitol, including slab riders that drove in from Houston, weren’t just gathering to honor George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police. They were fighting for something specific that they believe could bring the change they desire: the George Floyd Act.

"If it’s in the law you have to be prosecuted," said Angela Johnson who spoke at the event and previously served in law enforcement herself. "We want you to not get a tap on the wrist, not go to another agency, we want you to be prosecuted."

Currently, a federal police reform bill, also named for George Floyd, is already being considered by Congress. However, the state of Texas has its own.

"George Floyd is from here," said Dr. Candice Matthews, accountability chair for the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. "So we need that bill to be passed here in Texas."

George Floyd’s sister also spoke at Saturday’s rally, joined by his daughter and her mother.

"We got to push this bill guys," said Bridgett Floyd. "We've got to push this bill real hard because they’re going to overlook us like they’ve been doing."

The George Floyd Act would set limits on police use of force and increase transparency and accountability.

It's being considered by the Texas legislature as the trial for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died, is underway in Minneapolis.