Family of missing East Bay runner to speak on discovery of body

article

The family of the missing East Bay runner will speak publicly on Thursday to discuss the disappearance of Philip Kreycik and the discovery of a body believed to be his.

Relatives will speak at 9:30 a.m. at the Pleasanton Library.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a body had been found near a trail at the Pleasanton Ridge open space area. The description matched that of Kreycik's, a 37-year-old Berkeley husband and father, who had gone out running three weeks ago and hadn't been heard from since.

Body found near East Bay trail believed to be of missing runner Philip Kreycik

East Bay Regional Park District Capt. Lance Breed described the area as not being easily accessible or frequently traveled as it's not designated for recreation. But he said Kreycik could have thought it was a running trail, as game trails are often beaten paths.

Advertisement

Preliminary measurements placed the proximity of Kreycik's body about 2,000 feet from the end of the trail where he should have made a turn to go back to the start of his route.