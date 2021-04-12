Family of peregrine chicks hatched atop PG&E headquarters in San Francisco

article

A family of peregrine chicks began hatching last week in a nest atop PG&E headquarters at 77 Beale St. in downtown San Francisco in what has become an annual spring rite.

The Predatory Bird Research Group -- a collaboration between the University of California, Santa Cruz and PG&E for more than 30 years -- has a website monitoring the nest year-round.

According to a PG&E news release, the parents will feed and care for the baby falcons over the next few weeks as they prepare for their first flights in late May or early June.

"In addition to 77 Beale's importance as an indicator of species recovery, this nest has provided deep connection with the peregrine-recovery story for people around the world," said Dr. Zeka Glucs, director of the Predatory Bird Research Group at UC Santa Cruz. "This nest and the associated webcam are the No. 1 personal peregrine encounter I hear about when I tell people what I do for a living or give a presentation at a school or educational event."

The adult falcons and their chicks can be seen on the company's webcam at https://www.pge.com/falconcam.

Previous episodes are also available on YouTube, including video of hatchings and feedings.