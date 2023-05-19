Family of slain Filipino Oakland restaurant owner wants justice, answers

A beloved Oakland Filipino restaurant owner was shot and killed one year ago. Still, no one has been arrested.

His family is asking for answers and justice, as they hope fore new leads to solve the case of who killed Artgel "Jun" Anabo."

"Today is my dad's one year," said Kiah Anabo who was with his father when he was shot.

The 12-year-old was joined Thursday by his grandmother and aunt at Oakland Police Department headquarters to speak about their loss.

"It feels unreal sometimes. We just miss him so much . We know a lot of people who do too," said Analyn Novenario, Anabo's sister.

Anabo was the popular co-owner of Lucky Three Seven, a Filipino restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

On the night of May 18, 2022, just before 9:45 p.m., someone shot him while he and Kiah were walking to his car just outside the restaurant.

Police released an image of a suspect but say they don't have a motive yet.

"We have a person of interest. We've made numerous interviews with several people. Still working through those leads right now," said Oakland Police Lt. Hamann Nguyen.

.

Police also released a photo o a vehicle they said is associated with the crime: a black 2009 Ford Escape with California plates 8ZTF474.

The family wanted answers and justice.

"It's just so much this last year hitting all the first without him. Today is a very hard day for us," said Novenario.

The family said Anabo was a hands-on single dad and was close with Kiah, who said the loss of his father has left a void.

"It's not normal. I didn't think I would have this day at this age," said Kiah.

At the restaurant, cousin and co-owner Mark Legaspiheld a gathering to remember him.

"Disbelief but I'm trying to keep everyone happy, positive," said Legaspi.



Anabo's mother, Angelita Anub, has a message for the person who killed her son: "You are a vile person. You need to be put away, deeply away in hell."



