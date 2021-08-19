Family of Zumbi hires lawyers to investigate Bay Area rapper's death

The family of Bay Area rapper, Stephen Gaines, also known as Baba Zumbi, has hired lawyers to investigate the cause of his death on Friday at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley.

Friends of the rapper told the San Francisco Chronicle that he went to the hospital because he had asthma and was recovering from COVID. However, there was also word from authorities that he was involved in a struggle with hospital staff.

Lawyers Elizabeth Grossman and Lyn Agre are representing the family, according to the Chronicle, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

SEE ALSO: Zion I rapper Steve 'Zumbi' Gaines dies at age 49

The Berkeley police are also investigating what led up to his death.

Police told KTVU Monday that a patient attacked nurses and security at the hospital. The security guards pinned him down and arriving officers realized that he needed immediate medical assistance.

Gaines was 49 years old. He was best known for co-founding Oakland Hip-Hop group, Zion I.

A musical tribute and celebration of his life is planned for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Township Commons at Brooklyn Basin in Oakland, according to the Chronicle.