Family rescued after kayaks capsize in San Francisco Bay

A family was rescued after their kayaks capsized in the San Francisco Bay on Memorial Day, fire officials said.

The family, made up of two adults and two children, were pulled from the Bay, just off of Hunters Point, around 2:55 p.m. after their kayaks overturned, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials said the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the rescue, which occurred 300 yards from Candlestick Point.

Authorities said the two adults were evaluated at the scene and did not require hospitalization. However, the two children were taken to a local hospital for hypothermia. They are expected to be OK.

"We are thankful that this family is safe," the fire department said in a tweet.

Fire officials don't know how the kayaks capsized but they said the San Francisco Bay was choppy and windy on Monday.