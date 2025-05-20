Family of San Francisco Recology worked killed on the job in 'complete shock'

The Brief The 61-year-old was a longtime mechanic who had worked in the garbage industry for more than 40 years. Romero is survived by three children and four grandchildren.



The family of a longtime Recology worker who died on the job says the company has provided little information about the circumstances of his death.

Workplace death

What we know:

Alfredo Romero Jr., 61, of Fremont, was working Friday morning at the 501 Tunnel Ave. recycling facility, located on the border of San Francisco and Brisbane, when he died in a workplace accident, according to a statement from his family.

Romero was a longtime mechanic who had worked in the garbage industry for more than 40 years.

Alfredo Romero Jr., 61, pictured alongside his family in this undated photograph. Romero died on the job at a Recology site in San Francisco. (Family photo)

Recology confirmed the fatality that day but did not release details about how the accident happened, saying only that the incident remains under investigation.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, has opened an investigation and has six months to issue any citations if violations are found.

Family statement

What they're saying:

"It was a complete shock when I got the call from Recology telling me that my dad was in an accident at work and that he passed away," said Michelle Romero, the victim’s daughter. "I couldn’t imagine what kind of accident could have resulted in his death and the company wouldn’t tell us. They would only say that it was being investigated."

Michelle Romero said her father came from a long line of men in the garbage industry.

"Garbage workers are our family and family friends. He should have never died at work that day," she said. "It is our sincere hope that all the lessons this horror can teach are actually learned, so that it never happens to anyone else. We are truly devastated."

Romero is survived by three children and four grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover funeral expenses.