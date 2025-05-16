Recology worker dies at San Francisco recycling facility

A Recology employee died Friday morning at a recycling facility in San Francisco, the company confirmed.

Tragedy being investigated

What we know:

Recology did not release details about how the fatal incident occurred but said the tragedy is under investigation.

The incident happened at the facility on Tunnel Avenue, which borders Brisbane.

Featured article

Recology's statement

What they're saying:

"Tragically, a fatality occurred at one of our San Francisco facilities today. The individual is one of our Recology employees," the waste collection company said in a statement. "Safety is our top priority at Recology, and we are working with the proper authorities to determine what happened.

Losing a member of our Recology family is devastating to every one of our employee-owners, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, co-workers and loved ones."

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Alfredo Romero, 61.

No further details were released.