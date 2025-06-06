Family of San Mateo tree collapse victims ask for community's help

article

A San Mateo family is asking their community for help after two of their relatives were injured when a tree collapsed on them.

Handyman Humberto Montoya and his four-year-old son Ysander were injured on Wednesday afternoon when a large oak tree crushed the truck they were sitting in.

Montoya is the sole provider for his family of four, and is unable to work as a result of the incident. His family has posted a GoFundMe to raise money to fund his recovery, pay bills and help him afford a new vehicle. As of Friday morning, they had raised nearly $2,000 of their $20,000 goal.

"We are asking the community to help contribute to medical bills, time off work and a new vehicle for work, as Humberto is the sole provider for his family of four. Despite being injured, his number one concern is being able to provide for his family," the GoFundMe states.

Montoya and his son were sitting in the truck, which was parked on South Railroad Avenue, between 9th and 10th Avenues in San Mateo, when the tree collapsed. The vehicle was crushed in the incident, and Ysander's leg was broken.

Other damages

The backstory:

Another person was trapped underneath some fallen branches, and a second vehicle was damaged in the collapse.

Berto Heredia is the owner of Green Fashion Nursery on the corner of 9th Avenue and South Railroad Avenue and said he had contacted the city in the past to warn officials that the tree could be a potential hazard.

"This is something we've called the city about before. We informed them that this tree is old," Herida told KTVU on Wednesday. "When you call, you get a city clerk who says they'll be back to you in a day or two. And unfortunately, you know, nothing was caught in time before things like this happen."

Heredia said the fallen tree caused damage to about a third of his nursery and cost him a significant amount of his inventory.