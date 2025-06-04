Massive fallen tree crushes cars in San Mateo

article

A huge tree fell in San Mateo on Wednesday, crushing a couple of cars and causing traffic interruptions as crews worked to clear the scene.

The San Mateo Police Department issued an alert just before 3 p.m. detailing that the tree had fallen in the area of South Railroad Avenue, between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue near San Mateo Central Park.

Photos from the scene showed a white Volkswagen with a heavily damaged windshield and passenger side next to the fallen tree, as well as a white Ford Ranger pickup truck completely crushed beneath some large branches.

(Courtesy of the San Mateo Police Department)

However, the police department did not report any injuries related to the fallen tree.

The SMPD said several fire and police department units were on the scene to clear the tree from the road, though there were no estimates of when the work would be completed.

The public was advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while officials cleared the scene.

The Source: San Mateo Police Department