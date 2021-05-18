Family says 19-year-old killed while trying to protect girlfriend in San Mateo

The family of a young man shot to death in San Mateo said he died protecting his girlfriend from people trying to steal his car. Police arrested two 16-year-olds and are looking for a third suspect.

The family of 19-year-old Ashly Tianson called him a protector. They are not surprised to learn that when Tianson and his girlfriend were in harm’s way, he did what he could to shield her even if it meant risking his life.

A grieving mother said Tianson was selfless. He was known as A.T. to his friends. His family called im Yhuky, his middle name. They said the security guard, who worked at the V.A. Hospital had dreams to join the Army and become a firefighter.

Last Friday night before 9 p.m. San Mateo Police were dispatched to the San Mateo Adult School parking lot for a shooting. Police found Tianson in the driver’s seat. He died at a trauma center.

"As a mother of your son, that’s heartbreaking," said Mae Ann Prado, victim’s mother. "Who wants to bury your son?"

According to Tianson’s family, three people approached Tianson while he was sitting in his black Hyundai with his girlfriend and tried to carjack him. The victims used pepper spray. One suspect pulled out a gun. Tianson covered his girlfriend.

"His natural instinct was to use his body as a shield to cover his girlfriend, one shot hit him in the abdomen and a second shot hit his neck," said Robert Prado, victim’s brother.

Police arrested a 16-year-old from San Mateo and a 16-year-old from Menlo Park. Both have been booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy.

"I don't know if they were trying to prove something to the people they were with," said Kirstie Prado, victim’s sister.

"Where did they get their guns?" said Roberto Prado, victim’s father.

In 2008, Tianson and his mother immigrated to the United States from the Philippines for a better life. His family called him a good kid. They want justice.

"It definitely wasn’t drugs, it definitely wasn't gang-related so like why, how was he caught between this gun and this bullet," said Kirstie Prado.

As for protecting his girlfriend, they said he had no choice.

"If he didn’t do that, he’d live with that guilt," said Kirstie Prado.

Police have said the suspects and victims were familiar to each other. The family maintains they were strangers.

The family said they were not planning a burial. A GoFundMe has raised funds as far as Canadaand will help pay for funeral services. San Mateo Police said no tip is too small.

Advertisement

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.