Family wants answers after 30-year-old father killed inside Vallejo gas station

A Vallejo family is looking for answers after a man was shot and killed at a gas station.

Police got to the Valero station on Sacramento Street and Valle Vista avenue just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said they tried to treat a man who'd been shot multiple times, but he died at the scene.

The man's family said the 30-year old was shot while he was inside the gas station.

His cousin, Shay Davis, said she believed her cousin was at an ATM machine when "a guy came up and I guess shot him."

Davis said her cousin "was a beautiful person inside and out. He didn't have a bad bone in his body."

He leaves behind a girlfriend and four young children.