Fan frenzy as 49ers take on Giants in home opener

San Francisco 49ers fans began lining up well before Levi's Stadium's gates swung open on Thursday afternoon.

These fans had been eagerly awaiting the Niners' home opener since the end of last season.

The excitement was heightened by the team's 2-0 start in the 2023-2024 season.

A number of devoted 49ers supporters had been in line since 6 a.m., eagerly awaiting the stadium's opening.

Patrick Garrison was the first vehicle in line to access the stadium parking lot and start tailgating, a cherished annual tradition.

"It is about the tailgating, it's about the family, the game and, you know, just being here," he said.

Another ardent Niners fan, Leo Bracamonte, already had a roasted pig prepared in the back seat of his truck.

"Every primetime game, every home opener, always celebrate with a pig. That is the only way to do it," he said.

Bracamonte joined in the 49ers festivities with his father, Sam Bracamonte.

"It livens up America. It wakes people up, it makes them realize ‘were good, we’re good," said Sam Brocamonte.

49ers fan Jennifer Pennybacker noted that the team's strong start to the season only added to the excitement.

"I think people are really fired up. We are really glad to have Purdy back. That means a lot to us. Last season was fantastic," Pennybacker said.

"It is like family. We are all family. We all have one thing in common and it is the 49ers. None of us knew each other until we came here," said fan Jeff Arabe.

In the midst of the sea of red and gold at Levi's Stadium, there were still a few New York Giants fans, such as Vernell Lord.

Lord has lived in the Bay Area for 20 years but grew up a New York Giants fan.

"Once a Giants fan, always a Giants fan. Once you are a Giants fan, you are a Giants fan for life. A lot of my friends are Niners fans, so you know it is always a friendly competition. There’s always love," said Lord.