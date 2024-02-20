Farmworker-turned-auto shop owner killed in Oakland

The life of a farmworker turned business owner was cut short in Oakland

Aristeo Zambrano, a 68-year-old who once worked alongside Cesar Chavez, was on the verge of retirement.

Police say he was shot and killed on Feb. 3, while working at his shop on International Boulevard.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Zambrano ran Bay City Alternators for more than three decades.

His family said they were often worried about his safety.

He is survived by three daughters.

His death marked the 10th homicide this year in Oakland.

There was no word on any arrests or a motive.