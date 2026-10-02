Fatal crash, second collision block lanes on I-80 in Berkeley

The Brief Two separate crashes blocked several lanes on westbound Interstate 80 in Berkeley during Friday’s late-afternoon commute. One crash, involving two cars, was fatal and occurred east of Ashby Avenue. The second crash happened near University Avenue.



Two crashes, one of them fatal, blocked several lanes on westbound Interstate 80 in Berkeley on Friday, bringing traffic to a crawl during the late-afternoon commute.

Two crashes reported

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:26 p.m. to westbound I-80 near University Avenue.

CHP initially reported a crash involving at least five vehicles, including a semi-truck, that blocked at least three lanes. The agency later clarified that two separate crashes occurred in the area at about the same time.

The fatal crash involved two cars and occurred on westbound I-80 east of Ashby Avenue. The second crash happened on westbound I-80 just west of University Avenue.

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what caused either crash but confirmed at least one person died.

Several lanes were closed while officers investigated the scenes.