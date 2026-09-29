2 killed in East Palo Alto crash involving 7 cars: sheriff

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The Brief Two people died and at least three others were injured Tuesday morning in a multi-car crash in East Palo Alto. The crash, which involved seven vehicles, was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at Bay Road and University Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. Three others were injured, though the sheriff's office noted none of the injuries were life-threatening.



Two people died and at least three others were injured Tuesday morning in a multi-car crash in East Palo Alto.

The crash, which involved seven vehicles, was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at Bay Road and University Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.

7-car crash in East Palo Alto

What we know:

Authorities say the crash occurred when a minivan struck six cars, including a SamTrans van. The minivan driver, identified as an adult man, died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A second occupant in the minivan, an adult woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Three others were injured, though the sheriff's office noted none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Bay Road at University Avenue was closed for several hours, but reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Confusion over victims' conditions

The backstory:

The Menlo Park Fire District previously reported one person had died in the crash, and around noon, the sheriff's department then said no one had died.

Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff's department amended its previous statement to say two people had died in the crash.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been identified by authorities.

The multi-car crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at Bay Road and University Avenue, according to Menlo Park Fire District Division Chief of Operations Ehren MacDonald.

SkyFox flew over an 7-car fatal car crash in East Palo Alto. Sept. 29, 2026



