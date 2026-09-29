2 killed in East Palo Alto crash involving 7 cars: sheriff
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - Two people died and at least three others were injured Tuesday morning in a multi-car crash in East Palo Alto.
The crash, which involved seven vehicles, was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at Bay Road and University Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.
7-car crash in East Palo Alto
What we know:
Authorities say the crash occurred when a minivan struck six cars, including a SamTrans van. The minivan driver, identified as an adult man, died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. A second occupant in the minivan, an adult woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Three others were injured, though the sheriff's office noted none of their injuries were life-threatening.
Bay Road at University Avenue was closed for several hours, but reopened around 12:30 p.m.
Confusion over victims' conditions
The backstory:
The Menlo Park Fire District previously reported one person had died in the crash, and around noon, the sheriff's department then said no one had died.
Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff's department amended its previous statement to say two people had died in the crash.
What we don't know:
The victims have not been identified by authorities.
The multi-car crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at Bay Road and University Avenue, according to Menlo Park Fire District Division Chief of Operations Ehren MacDonald.
SkyFox flew over an 7-car fatal car crash in East Palo Alto. Sept. 29, 2026
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Menlo Park Fire District, the San Mateo County Sheriff and visual evidence. This story previously reported that one person died in the traffic collision, according to Menlo Park Fire District. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office later said that no one was killed. Around 2 p.m., the sheriff corrected their earlier statement and said two people had died.