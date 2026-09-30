Former Delta pilot, Walnut Creek mom convicted of sexually abusing her daughter

The Brief A former Delta pilot and his ex-girlfriend were convicted of sexually abusing the woman’s daughter over several years. Rustom Bhagwagar and Jennifer Spitz Powell were convicted on eight counts involving child sexual abuse and forcible lewd acts. Both defendants face up to 230 years to life in prison.



A former Delta pilot and his ex-girlfriend have been convicted of sexually abusing the woman’s young daughter for years, Contra Costa County prosecutors said.

Rustom Bhagwagar, 35, of Florida, and Jennifer Spitz Powell, 45, of Walnut Creek, were each convicted Tuesday on eight counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child and forcible lewd acts with a minor, according to District Attorney Diana Becton.

Abuse began when girl was 7

The backstory:

Evidence presented to jurors showed that the abuse began in October 2017, when the victim was 7, and continued through Oct. 16, 2022, while Powell was in a relationship with Bhagwagar.

The victim is Powell’s daughter.

Bhagwagar and Powell were tried using a rare dual-jury format. Each jury heard only evidence related to the defendant it was assigned to.

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Pilot arrested at SFO

At the time of Bhagwagar’s arrest last year, he was a Delta employee.

Federal agents arrested him at San Francisco International Airport shortly after his plane landed. Delta later ended its relationship with Bhagwagar.

Authorities learned of the allegations in April 2025.

According to a probable cause statement, Powell knew her daughter was being sexually abused by her then-boyfriend. Court documents allege Powell watched and participated in the sexual abuse.

Defendants face life in prison

What's next:

Bhagwagar and Powell each face a maximum sentence of 230 years to life in state prison.

Both remain in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. They will be sentenced at a later date.