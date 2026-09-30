Attempted San Jose home invaders posed as delivery drivers, targeted victims with crypto: police

The Brief Damian Vielma and Jeremiah Clybourn were arrested in Texas in connection with several Bay Area robberies. The two allegedly posed as delivery drivers and attempted to force their way into homes. The suspects allegedly targeted the victims under the belief that they had large amounts of cryptocurrency.



Two Texas men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly posing as delivery drivers in attempts to force their way into the homes of Bay Area victims that were targeted because the suspects believed they possessed large amounts of cryptocurrency.

Damian Vielma, 20 and Jeremiah Clybourn, 19 – both of Dallas, Texas – were arrested Thursday and booked into Dallas County Jail on suspicion of several crimes including attempted robbery in connection with the string of crimes.

Suspicious activity in San Jose

The backstory:

San Jose Police Department officers responded on the night of Sept. 5 to a report of a "suspicious circumstance" at a home in South San Jose after the home’s surveillance system captured two suspects at the front door – one dressed as a delivery driver attempting to drop off a package and the other standing a few feet away brandishing a rifle, according to a department statement.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and detectives began investigating what they determined to be an attempted home invasion, according to the SJPD.

Tracking the suspects:

Using automated license plate reader data, authorities were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle, and later identified the two as Vielma and Clybourn.

20-year-old Damian Vielma (left) and 19-year-old Jeremiah Clybourn (right) – both of Dallas, Texas – were arrested on Thursday and booked into Dallas County Jail.

"During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence linking the suspects to multiple crimes spanning various jurisdictions, including the city of Atherton. In the incidents, the suspects typically targeted victims with high amount of crypto wealth, while posing as delivery personnel."

Investigators did not say how the suspects determined whether their alleged victims possessed cryptocurrency.

SJPD detectives obtained warrants for the two suspects, and on Thursday, Vielma and Clybourn were arrested in Dallas.

"While serving the search warrant at the associated residence, detectives found evidence of the crime, along with various firearms, including the firearm used in the San Jose incident," the SJPD said.

San Jose police said the two suspects targeted victims who they thought had large amounts of crypto.

Investigations ongoing

What's next:

Vielma and Clybourn are awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County.

Investigations into the alleged home invasions are ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SJPD Robbery Unit at 4842@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.