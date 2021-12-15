Fatal shooting by Antioch police during standoff will be reviewed by AG Bonta

The California Attorney General is independently reviewing the shooting death of a man by Antioch police after an hours-long standoff.

The fatal shooting by police is being reviewed in accordance with a new law known as AB 1506, which requires the state Department of Justice to investigate all cases of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person, to see if there is any criminal liability. AB 1506 also asks police to notify the DOJ when it's unclear if the person was armed or not at the time police shot them.

There are seven other cases of officer-involved shootings under investigation across the state by the AG’s office.

Antioch police have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was armed at the time he was shot by officers. The department reported the man had been firing shots in his neighborhood and from inside his home on Dove Court where he barricaded himself.

The incident unfolded early Friday afternoon after several 911 calls were made by neighbors who reported that a man was shooting at cars and homes in the neighborhood. Police arrived and said the man had a rifle, was wearing camo clothing, and body armor.

After he barricaded himself inside his home, the man allegedly fired off 30 rounds in the direction of officers and neighbors. The hours-long standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, ended around 7 p.m. after the man allegedly started a fire in his garage in an attempt to escape in the backyard. He was shot by SWAT officers outside, but it is unclear if he had a weapon.

KTVU asked Antioch PD to clarify whether the man was armed at the time he was shot and whether police had a history of being called to the home due to possible mental health issues.

Darryl Saffold, a spokesperson for Antioch PD, released the following statement to KTVU Fox 2 News:

"The current investigation into this critical incident is dynamic and involves several different agencies. The investigation is considered active and ongoing. Due to the nature of this event, the Antioch Police Department has partnered with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the CA Department of Justice to ensure the investigation is handled appropriately and with full transparency in accordance with state legislation.

"With that said, the involved officers in the shooting are currently being interviewed, which will continue throughout the week and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday. The investigators in this matter are still gathering facts and at this time it would be premature to release any material that could jeopardize this investigation. We will release additional information to the public as soon as we can and within the guidelines of current California law.



"Last but certainly not least, CSO Gaitan’s injuries were not a serious as we initially feared. We are happy to report that he is currently recovering and in good spirits."



The officers involved in the deadly shooting are being interviewed and that process will likely be completed by Thursday.

