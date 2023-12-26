Fatal Oakland shooting leads to lengthy pursuit of suspect, police say

Oakland police said a person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody after a lengthy pursuit.

Police were alerted to possible gunfire just before 2:45 p.m. near the 1400 block of Sunshine Court. When officers arrived, they located a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel attended to the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police learned of a possible location of the suspect in the shooting. The suspect led police on a lengthy pursuit throughout the city, officials said. An OPD helicopter helped track the suspect, who was taken into custody.

ALSO: Stolen food truck trailer recovered in Oakland after thief seen on video hauling it off

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.