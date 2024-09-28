Fatal shooting in Redwood City, no arrests
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A man was shot to death in Redwood City Friday night, police reported.
Around 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, reports of gunshots were reported. Police arrived at the scene but later learned the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died.
Police have not announced any arrests or shared any suspect descriptors.
It's unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100.