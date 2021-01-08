Expand / Collapse search

Fate of the next Oakland police chief now in mayor's hands

By KTVU staff
Published 
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's now up to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as to who will be the city's next police chief.

On Thursday night, the independent Oakland Police Commission formally recommended four finalists for police chief.

The finalists are: Deputy Chief Leronne Armstrong and Interim Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey; Jason Lando, a police commander in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Abdul Pridgen, the police chief of Seaside.

Schaaf can pick any of the four candidates, or, ask for the police commission to make more recommendations.

