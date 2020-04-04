Father and 4-year-old shot in Vallejo

article

A man and his 4-year-old child were injured Friday in a shooting in Vallejo.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Friday at 6:32 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Springstowne Shopping Center.

Arriving officers located a man and a 4-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that

were not life threatening.

Police said the victims were in a vehicle with the man's wife and their two other children when the shooting occurred.

A suspect fired shots into the vehicle and the man and his child were struck by gunfire.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.



