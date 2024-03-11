FBI agents swarm women's prison in Dublin

article

FBI agents swarmed the all-women's prison in Dublin on Monday morning, though the reasons were not immediately clear.

FBI spokesman Cameron Polan confirmed to KTVU that the agency "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

Polan said he could not comment further.

The prison has been under national attention related to an ongoing sexual abuse and retaliation scandal.

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond for comment.

Last week, a dozen more women filed sexual abuse and retaliation lawsuits against officers at FCI Dublin, bringing the total to 63. Up to 100 suits are expected, according to lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

Meanwhile, eight officers, including the warden, have been charged with sexual abuse. Seven have been found guilty.

The current administration has testified in court hearings that the "bad apples" have been removed from the prison and the culture has changed for the better at FCI Dublin.

Despite those claims, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is now considering putting a "special master" over the prison to make reforms.