1st warden in U.S. sentenced to prison after sex abuse scandal in Dublin

A judge on Wednesday sentenced the former head of the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin to nearly six years behind bars making Ray J. Garcia the first warden in the United States to be sentenced to prison – a place where sexually abused incarcerated women and spent more than 30 years of his career.

The exact term is 5 years and 10 months.

And for the first time, Garcia, 55, of Merced, held himself accountable for what he did.

"I stand before you a broken man," he told U.S. District Court Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, his voice cracking with emotion. "I couldn't be more ashamed or sorry."

He said he has long been a "highly sexualized" man, an issue he never properly dealt with because he was always more concerned with his job and taking care of his family. He also apologized for not taking responsibility earlier because he thought that "somehow this would go away. But I was wrong. Terribly wrong."

He added: "I didn't show strength, discipline, or character. I'm sorry beyond sorry to the women I've hurt."

Garcia said that he hopes to work on himself and change his behavior while in prison. He vowed his right to appeal the case any further and accepted full responsibility for what he had done. He must surrender on May 19. Where he will spend his prison sentence has not been determined. The judge decided not to remand him into custody immediately because she said he would have been taken to Santa Rita Jail, which she doubted could accommodate him.

A jury in December 2022 convicted Garcia of eight counts of sexual abuse and one count of lying to the FBI.

Women at the trial testified that Garcia complimented them, took them into bathrooms to fondle them and on one occasion, told a woman to undress, get down on her hands and knees and insert a half-sucked candy cane into her vagina. He also showed pictures of his penis to many of the incarcerated women and had sex chats with one of them after she was released to a halfway house in Alaska.

One of those women, Katrina, gave a tearful plea to the judge, crying as she said she was treated as a "sexual play toy" and that "prison rape is swept under the rug."

Since she is needed for the prosecutors' case, Katrina said she is forced to continue living at FCI Dublin, where she was abused and continues to be abused to this day because she spoke out against Garcia's behavior.

"There is a complete disregard for my safety," Katrina said while crying. "My sentence does not come with a clause to be sexually abused."

Melissa, the woman whom Garcia told to get on all fours, also spoke ahead of sentencing.

In a defiant tone, she told Garcia that he made her life a living hell.

"You are a predator and a pervert," she said, listing a long list of nightmares that she still lives with because of Garcia's illegal behavior. "But you have no more power over me."

Former Dublin warden Ray Garcia declined comment ahead of his sentencing. March 22, 2023

During his trial, Garcia took the stand, denying any wrongdoing. His defense attorney attacked the women, calling them felons and liars. Even at his sentencing hearing, he objected to the women's testimony at trial, all of which the judge denied.

"I knew the women weren't lying," Gonzalez Rogers said. "Because the stories you told were so ludicrous."

While the judge called Garica a narcissist and someone who abused power at the highest levels, she also noted that for the first time he took responsibility for his actions – something she said the sex abuse survivors needed to heal if they are to move forward.

Prosecutors had asked the judge for a 15-year sentence, while Garcia's attorney, Kevin Little, had asked for as little as two years. Little noted that because of Garcia's stature as a former warden, he would likely serve an isolated sentence in a remote institution, which is well known to be psychologically detrimental.

Ahead of his sentencing, Garcia's teenage son who has special needs, wrote a letter to the judge asking her not to send his father to jail. He asked that his father get off with a "warning for what he allegedly did."

Before court, Garcia declined comment, putting up a BOP folder to block the cameras seeing his face. The courtroom was packed with sexual abuse survivors and their attorneys, the FBI, members of the Bureau of Prisons, federal prosecutors and a group of Garcia's family and friends.

Only Garcia's sister, Elida Stuart, spoke at the hearing, asking the judge to let her brother live at home with electronic monitoring instead of going to prison. She said her parents in their 70s needed him at home to help with "heavy lifting."

FCI Dublin is a low-level, minimum-security, all-women's prison near Santa Rita Jail. Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were sentenced there for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Garcia is the highest-ranking federal correctional officer to be convicted and sentenced in the country,

"To the best of our knowledge, we are unaware of any other Bureau of Prisons employee in recent memory that has been convicted of sexual abuse or convicted of a serious crime resulting in imprisonment while holding the position of warden at a BOP facility," BOP spokeswoman Randille Giamusso wrote in an email.

Garcia is one of five correctional officers to date charged for sex crimes at the Dublin prison. The charged crimes stem from the years 2019 to 2021.

The other four correctional officers are:

Prison cook Enrique Chavez was sentenced to nearly two years in prison and prison chaplain James Highhouse was sentenced to seven years in prison.Former officer Ross Klinger pleaded guilty in February 2022 and has been living in Riverside County. He has still not been sentenced. One of his sex survivors told KTVU that not only did he have sex with her and promise to marry her, but he rifled through her mental health files to manipulate her as well.Former recycling technician John Russell Bellhouse, 39, formerly of Pleasanton, is the remaining officer left. He was charged with three sex assault charges, including engaging in sexual activity in the prison's safety office. His trial is scheduled for May 30.

Over the last two years, KTVU has interviewed nearly 50 women at FCI Dublin, many of whom allege they were victims of sexual abuse, witnessed the illegal sexual behavior, were retaliated for speaking out or deported after relaying their stories to federal authorities.

Some of their abusers have not been charged and the federal government has been tight-lipped about their investigations.

KTVU has previously reported that at least two dozen officers were placed on leave in May 2022 as authorities investigated claims of sex abuse, drug uses and falsifying records.

Aside from the sexual abuse, dozens of women have also complained to KTVU about other health problems.

They have filed court documents saying that they are living in unhealthy and toxic conditions at the prison because of asbestos and mold – and their grievances have mostly gone unheard and sometimes even punished.

As he sought for leniency for his client, attorney Little noted that the sexual misconduct at FCI Dublin predates Garcia – notably with the other officers – and even dating back to the 1990s, when the prison was sued for similar assault charges.

"This is a sick institution," Little told the judge, "and one that profitably should have been closed."

