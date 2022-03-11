FBI and police searching for 15-year-old Pleasant Hill boy

article

The San Francisco Division of the FBI and the Pleasant Hill Police Department said Friday they are looking for a 15-year-old Brandon Abbett who disappeared almost two months ago.

Abbett was last seen at his home in Pleasant Hill sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 16, and 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.

No further information about his disappearance was given.

The teen is a white male who's around 5'06" in height, weighing 107 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He wears braces.

If anyone sees him, please call the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400, or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.