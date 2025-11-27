FCI Dublin correctional officer gets probation, no prison time for sex crime

article

A former FCI Dublin correctional officer has been sentenced to five years probation, and no prison time, after he pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a woman incarcerated at the now-closed prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Lawrence Gacad on Nov. 19 for the crime with a woman identified as S.L., in which he admitted to kissing and writing letters to her in June 2022, the year he also resigned.

The first year of the five-year probation will be served with an ankle monitor, according to the judge's ruling.

There have been a total of 10 FCI Dublin correctional officers charged with sex crimes during 2020 and 2022 at the prison, which the Bureau of Prisons announced was closing in April 2024 because of the abusive culture there.

Only one other officer, Ross Klinger, did not have to serve prison time, either.

Nine of the 10 officers have been convicted of sex crimes. And only one, Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith, has not been found guilty, as there have been two mistrials in his case.

Both Gacad's defense attorney and the prosecutors agreed that he should not go to prison for his crime.

While Gacad should be held accountable, the prosecutors wrote, his actions were different from most of the other correctional officers charged at FCI Dublin, as he had one victim, while the others had multiple, and the nature of his physical contact was different.

All the other cases involving the 10 correctional officers now charged at the shuttered FCI Dublin involved some type of sexual penetration, while Gacad's did not, the prosecutors wrote.

Plus, there was also no evidence that Gacad threatened or intimidated S.L., the prosecutors said. Also, Gacad was not a warden or a chaplain – like two of the officers convicted of sex crime – and did not hold a special position of power at the prison.