FDNY firefighter, civilian die, 5 others injured in Brooklyn fire

An FDNY firefighter and a civilian have died and several other people were injured in a three-alarm fire at a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY officials identified Timothy Klein, 31, of Ladder Company 170 as the firefighter who had died in the line of duty.

"It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that New York City has lost one of its bravest," Adams said. "Timothy lost his life doing the job that we ask of him every day."

Klein was a six-year veteran of the FDNY. He came from a family of firefighters, including his father.

The body of the second victim was found after the fire was extinguished.

A photo of Timothy Klein, the 31-year-old FDNY firefighter killed in a building collapse in Canarsie on April 24. Credit: FDNY

According to officials, the FDNY responded to a house fire on Avenue N at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire, with 33 units and 106 members being utilized.

According to authorities, Klein had entered the building with a hose team to extinguish the fire when the building's ceiling partially collapsed, killing Klein.

Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens said firefighters worked feverishly despite very difficult conditions to reach Klein but could not get to him in time.

Three other firefighters were trapped inside the building, but were able to make it out and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A total of five FDNY members sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One civilian was treated at the scene but refused transportation to the hospital.

The FDNY said its most recent line-of-duty death was in February, when 33-year-old Jesse Gerhard collapsed at a firehouse and died a day after responding to a fire in Queens. His death was determined to be in the line of duty.

