NTSB regulators investigate fiery Caltrain collision

The National Transportation Safety Board descended on San Bruno to investigate what led up to a fiery collision between a Caltrain commuter train and a contractor's crane.

Officials are trying to figure out wrong when a train carrying 75 passengers struck the crane Thursday about 10:30 a.m. in the middle of maintenance work for an electrification project.

Thirteen people were injured and five people went to the hospital, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening. At least two of those people are Caltrain workers and the driver of the crane was sent to a local burn unit.

That's because fire erupted from one of the train cars after the collision.

On Friday morning, the train was still stalled in its track and the crane was stuck underneath it.

San Bruno Fire Chief Ari Delay said fighting the flames was challenging.

"We were able to suppress the fires we had a stubborn fire under the train," he said. "Some flammable metals that are really difficult to put out and don’t go out immediately. So that took quite some time to get accomplished."

Caltrain officials say the equipment was supposed to be cleared off the tracks by the time the train rolled through.

They say it's the same project crews have done for years so they're not sure what went wrong and plan to cooperate with the NTSB.

Caltrain is expected to run as normal on Friday, except for the service between South San Francisco and Millbrae.

Instead, a bus will fill the void. Officials said to expect delays.

