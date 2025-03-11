Fentanyl discovered at Sebastopol hotel leads to arrests: sheriff's office

article

The Brief Detectives discovered fentanyl and other drugs in a Sebastopol hotel room, sheriff's officials said. Two men were arrested.



Almost half a pound of fentanyl and other drugs were found in a hotel room in Sebastopol on Monday, leading to the arrest of two men, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the hotel, which investigators did not identify.

What we know:

In addition to the fentanyl, agents also found more than 150 Xanax pills, a vial of a controlled numbing agent, and some cocaine in the room, investigators said in their news release.

"Detectives also found packaging materials and digital scales, which are indicative of narcotics sales," officials said.

Arrests made

33-year-old Christopher Fee and 39-year-old Alexis Cooper were arrested and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of prescription medications for sale.

Officials said the suspects were later released on their own recognizance without bail.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s department said it's committed to the fight against illegal substances, especially ending the distribution of fentanyl in the county.

Officials used the case to remind the public about the dangerous and potentially deadly use of the synthetic opioid, saying just "2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal."

Last month, two teenagers died, and two other teens were hospitalized in Santa Rosa stemming from suspected fentanyl overdose.

Detectives later arrested 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident Ramon Nunez in connection with the deaths. He was arrested on charges including second-degree homicide and furnishing narcotics to a minor.

