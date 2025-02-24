Police arrest suspect in student fentanyl deaths

The Brief Students and families grieve for two high school students who died from an apparent fentanyl overdose Two other students hospitalized at second location with similar signs of fentanyl overdose Santa Rosa police warn about distinctive markings on suspected fentanyl baggies that could still be circulating in community



Family and friends gathered around a lamp post in Santa Rosa on Monday, trying to show their love and support for a neighbor named Victoria, whose daughter Gia, 16, died suddenly Saturday, along with another high school student of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

"She was very, very young. She was too young, too young to be taken this soon," said Victoria.

Police say the teenager who attended Santa Rosa High School, and an 18-year-old male student who attended Montgomery High School, were found dead in the bedroom of a home around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police posted a news release on their website and social media sites to get the word out to the community. They say two other teenagers, a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old female, were found at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday and were hospitalized.

Detectives tracked down and arrested a suspect, Ramon Nunez, 21, at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. He was inside his car in a parking lot along the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Santa Rosa police say inside Nunez's car, they found small distinctive plastic bags showing a black peace sign. Police say those may have been connected to the two incidents.

Police are also concerned that more of those bags might be circulating in the community.

"We really want the community to be aware of those specific packaging materials because that is what we believe that contained the substance that caused the teenagers to overdose," Sgt. Patricia Seffens, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesperson said.

"The way the narcotics trade is today, you don't know what you're getting. You think you might be purchasing one type of narcotic, but fentanyl is in almost everything right now," Sgt. Seffens said.

At Santa Rosa High School on Monday, students and friends placed flowers near the school sign outside, and left messages in memory of Gia.

"I think everyone will not forget her. No one will forget her. And she was very sweet. She was really nice," Lisa Geist, a Santa Rosa High School student, said.

Isabella Arends said she worked with Gia at the YMCA in Santa Rosa, and came to put flowers on the school sign.

"It's really upsetting to know she's gone. She brought the kids there so much joy. She was never in bad spirits. She always had a beautiful smile whenever she walked in," Arends said.

Across town at Montgomery High School, there were also flowers and a sign bearing the name of Logan.

"The one I was close friends with was a great, intelligent person. I had friends who were friends, and we're all really devastated about it," Chloe Sinn, a Montgomery High School student said.

"We strongly encourage parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about drug use," Sgt. Seffens said.

The District Attorney says Nunez is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Featured article



