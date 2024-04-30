Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco to resume

Golden Gate Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco will be back on the Bay Wednesday morning.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District said Tuesday that repairs to its Sausalito pier were finished this week.

The ferry has been out of service since April 19, when workers discovered damage to one of the pier's four pylons during a routine inspection.

Featured article

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our customers, all Sausalito ferry service was suspended until repairs to the pier could be made," the district said in a statement.

"Replacement Golden Gate Transit bus service was provided for all suspended Sausalito ferry trips during that time."

Contractors completed repairs and the pier was reinspected and deemed safe before Tuesday's announcement.

The ferry schedule can be found here.