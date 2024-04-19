Golden Gate Ferry service suspended between SF and Sausalito until further notice

article

Golden Gate Ferry service is suspended between San Francisco and Sausalito until further notice, transit officials announced on Friday afternoon.

The ferry service posted to X at 3:44 p.m. that there was a structural compromise at the pier. In an update, they said the compromise was discovered at the Sausalito pier during a routine inspection. More specific details were not immediately available.

A bus will be provided for service between the two cities for the remainder of the day. The first departure was set to leave San Francisco at 4:20 p.m. and to arrive in Sausalito 30 minutes later.

Golden Gate Ferry said to stay tuned to their social media for the latest updates.

