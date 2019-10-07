Fight prompts fatal stabbing outside bakery in San Jose, city's 28th homicide of 2019

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A man was fatally stabbed in San Jose late Sunday night, marking the city's 28th homicide of the year, police said.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said officers went at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Alum Rock Road, where several people had been involved in a fight on the sidewalk in front of a row of stores. They found a man suffering from at least on stab wound.

Witness Geovanny Torres told KTVU that he saw the stabbing victim run out of a bakery and toward a gas station -- he was holding a bag of bread.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from the stab wounds and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, Garcia said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation, said Garcia, who added that no suspects have been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective James Cerniglia at (408) 277-5283. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867