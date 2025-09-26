Fight breaks out at San Mateo County jail

The Brief A fight broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday at Maguire Correctional Facility in San Mateo County, involving inmates, authorities said. Deputies deployed gas to bring the situation under control. The facility remains secure and there is no threat to public safety, officials said.



A large fight broke out Friday morning at a jail in San Mateo County, officials said.

Fight at Maguire Correctional Facility

What we know:

The fight began around 10:45 a.m. at Maguire Correctional Facility and involved several inmates, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

A county official said 15 inmates were injured, though the sheriff's office has not confirmed that. Deputies deployed gas to stop the violence, and the situation was brought under control.

Officials said the facility remains secure and there is no threat to public safety.