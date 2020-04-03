Filipino Grand Princess crew member dies at San Francisco hospital: union officials

article

A Filipino crewmember has died of coronavirus at a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off of the ship last month, according to a group called the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns.

Terry Valen, a spokesperson for the group, did not state more than that in a news release sent early Friday morning including when the person died or anything about the person's gender or age.

An email to the US Department of Health and Human Services was not immediately returned on Friday. Princess cruises also wasn't immediately available for comment.

This would be the first crew death publicly reported from the Grand Princess, and would follow news of two passenger deaths last month. Those passengers were both men in the 60s.

There was a total of 3,400 passengers and crew members on the ship that set off Feb. 21 to Hawaii. The ship then ended up docking in the Port of Oakland to let the passengers off, and the crew was taken to San Francisco.

According to Valen, hundreds of workers still remain on board the Grand Princess as their 14-day quarantine on board the ship ends on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The crew has been quarantined on the ship for over a month after a breakout of coronavirus infections was confirmed in early March.

A coalition of community groups, unions, and health professionals are holding an emergency press conference on Friday at 1 p.m. on Zoom.

In a joint news release, the groups said they are concerned with worker safety, the treatment of crew members on the ship and listening to the demands of repatriated workers.

The groups involved are: the Repatriated Grand Princess Filipino seafarers; Sam Levens of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) Northern CA Inspector; Keith Shanklin of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 34 President; Swati Rayasam, a public health expert with the Alliance of South Asians Taking Action (ASATA); Jenabi Pareja with the People’s Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS), Migrante NorCal; and Valen with the Filipino Community Center SF, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON).

